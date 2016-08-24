New York's finest couldn't tell the difference between a ten year old child and a 20 year old suspect they were chasing. The suspect has dread locks and facial hair and the 10 year old . . . is a ten year old kid. I know we are fitting the officers with body cameras. Maybe we should check them for glasses as well.
Newark boy, 10, thought cops 'were going to shoot me' - NY Daily News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 24, 2016 6:04 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment