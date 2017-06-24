Off-Duty Officer 'Treated As Ordinary Black Guy,' Shot By Another Cop | HuffPost

Blacks are often told that all they need to do to avoid being harmed by police is to comply with police commands. One would think that a veteran police officer would have this down to a science. Yet, an off duty African American policeman was shot by a co-worker who didn't recognize him.
