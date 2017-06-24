Newsvine

Windy City Success

Off-Duty Officer 'Treated As Ordinary Black Guy,' Shot By Another Cop | HuffPost

Seeded by Windy City Success
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:19 PM
Blacks are often told that all they need to do to avoid being harmed by police is to comply with police commands.  One would think that a veteran police officer would have this down to a science.  Yet, an off duty African American policeman was shot by a co-worker who didn't recognize him.  

