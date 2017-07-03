Newsvine

Windy City Success

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 2543 Since: Dec 2013

Off-duty cop who killed daughter's boyfriend faces 3rd trial - ABC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Windy City Success View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 4:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Yet another story about juries that can’t convict cops.  There have been three hung juries for Shannon Kelper.  Kelper shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend and then fled the scene.  Of course he acted in self-defense and of course the boyfriend was unarmed.   No gun was found on the boyfriend, Jeremy Lake, or at the scene.  Did I mention that the boyfriend was black?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor