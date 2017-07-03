Yet another story about juries that can’t convict cops. There have been three hung juries for Shannon Kelper. Kelper shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend and then fled the scene. Of course he acted in self-defense and of course the boyfriend was unarmed. No gun was found on the boyfriend, Jeremy Lake, or at the scene. Did I mention that the boyfriend was black?
Off-duty cop who killed daughter's boyfriend faces 3rd trial - ABC News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 4:25 PM
